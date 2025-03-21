Neath Port Talbot Third Sector Groups Awarded More Than £230,000 in Grants

Members of Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet have approved grants totalling £234,914 to 12 successful applicants as part of its Third Sector Grant funding scheme for 2025/26.

The scheme was open to grant applications from December 9th 2024 to January 24th, 2025 from Neath Port Talbot Third Sector organisations.

This year’s grants are going to:

Neath Port Talbot Stroke Group (£6,250) – To help deliver 50 weekly group sessions.

YMCA Neath (£25,000) – To strengthen and expand its vital community services, focusing on inclusivity, mental health, and social well-being.

Canolfan Maerdy (£25,000) – Core funding to cover staff costs.

Interplay (£25,000) – Core funding to cover staff costs.

Y Lolfa (£664) – To help fund the continued existence of the charity and provision of an internet based library service.

Boys and Girls Club of Wales (£25,000) – Development and delivery of a youth engagement programme, employment of youth workers, delivery of targeted activities, resources and training for volunteers.

Ystalyfera Development Trust (£25,000) – to help with core funding of the organisation to deliver numerous services which include activities promoting social and digital inclusion, as well as tackling loneliness, low self-esteem and confidence issues through social groups like Panned a Chwmni (Cuppa and company).

Afan Arts (£5,000) – To cover room hire and tutor fees to deliver a youth theatre at The Plaza, Port Talbot.

Sunflower Lounge Ltd (£25,000) – To fund core staff and apprentices to work at Sunflower Lounge ensuring the right activities and support are offered to young people attending.

Neuadd Cwmllynfell Hall (£23,000) – Core funding to cover staff and utility costs.

Gwynfi Miners Community Hall (£25,000) – Core funding to cover staff and utility costs.

NPT Black Minority Ethnic Community Association (25,000) – To continue the Community Cohesion Officer post (2 days per week) which is vitally important in planning and delivering key projects and other activities.

Cabinet members were also provided with details of those local groups who were awarded three year funding. This element of Third Sector Grant funding was approved in December 2022 and covers 2023/2024 to 2025/2026.

These are Citizens Advice Swansea Neath Port Talbot, DANSA Transport, DOVE Workshops, Glynneath Training Centre, NPT CVS and NPT Shopmobility.

These organisations received a share of £312,000 in 2023/24, £346,784 in 2024/25 and £358,353 in 2025/26.

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, Performance and Social Justice, Cllr Simon Knoyle, said:

“We received a large number of applications and of course our commiserations go to the unsuccessful applicants. “Organisations in receipt of our Third Sector Grants provide a broad range of very valuable services to the residents of Neath Port Talbot aligning with our commitment to issues such as tackling child poverty and mental health.”

The applications were assessed by a Third Sector Grants Assessment Panel, whose membership is made up of directorate representatives involved in grant funding processes.