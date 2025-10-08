Neath Port Talbot Receives £1m for Community-Led Nature Projects

Almost £1 million will be spent in Neath Port Talbot over the next two years on a ‘nature on your doorstep’ project to reconnect communities with the outdoors.

Neath Port Talbot Council Countryside and Wildlife Team has received the funding from the Welsh Government’s Local Places for Nature fund.

The aim is to restore and enhance nature across Wales where people live, work and access public services. The focus is on the engagement and participation of local people in nature through small scale activities that can make a big difference to their local areas.

The programme starts now and finishes at the end of March 2027. Funding totals are (25/26) £478,296.09 and (26/27) £478,296.09

In NPT, the money will be used to:

Restore and enhance 28 sites for nature across the county, including Local Nature Reserves and other sites on local people’s doorsteps. This will include meadow management, invasive non-native species removal and scrub management to restore grassland.

Install green roofs – working with Mid and West Wales Fire and R

escue Service through the Nature’s Wardens project, we are match funding the SPF fund and providing the funding for green roof bike shelters at two fire stations.

A project to create nesting habitat for the endangered Swift, working with partners such as Tai Tarian to install nest boxes on buildings and a swift tower.

Deliver a programme of nature events and training courses across the county through our NPT for Nature group, such as ‘Seal Sunday’, ‘Gardening for Bees’ and bat walks.

Offer a small grants pot for community nature projects, through NPT Local Nature Partnership https://www.naturenpt.cymru/npt-lnp-grant-fund

The 28 sites for nature are recognised for their ecological significance but there are no dedicated funds for their upkeep and consequently they have been deteriorating in their value for nature and people.

These sites provide numerous ecosystem services such as flood risk management, air pollution regulation and climate change mitigation.

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, Cllr Cen Phillips, said: