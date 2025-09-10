Neath Port Talbot Public Services Board Highlights Progress on Wellbeing

Neath Port Talbot’s Public Services Board (PSB) has published its second annual report, showing progress on its plan to make the area a healthier, fairer, and more prosperous place to live.

The PSB brings together local organisations to improve the wellbeing of communities. In NPT the Board is made up of four statutory member organisations: Swansea Bay University Health Board, Neath Port Talbot Council, Natural Resources Wales and the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Following a detailed assessment of local needs, wide ranging engagement and public feedback, the PSB launched its Well-being Plan 2023-2028.

The plan focuses on four main goals:

Giving all children the best start in life

Helping communities to thrive

Protecting culture, heritage and the environment for future generations

Supporting residents to gain skills and access high quality, green

Highlights from the latest report include:

A joint Early Years Plan developed with Swansea Council and Swansea Bay University Health Board

Support for families affected by the cost-of-living crisis, including a Pension Credit campaign that secured nearly £450,000 in benefits for local claimants

A new group working on climate change risks and a strategy to help the area adapt

Celebrations of local culture, such as the Richard Burton Centenary and hosting the Urdd Eisteddfod at Margam Park

Ongoing work to tackle anti-social behaviour in hotspots in local communities

Looking ahead, Council Leader and PSB Chair Cllr Steve Hunt said: