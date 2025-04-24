Neath Port Talbot Council Set to Host Landlord Support Event

Neath Port Talbot Council is set to host a free event for landlords who rent out properties within the county borough.

The Landlord Support Event will take place at Neath Town Hall (1-2 Church Place, Neath, SA11 3LL) on Tuesday 13th May between 4pm and 7pm.

Guest speakers from Rent Smart Wales, National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) and Neath Port Talbot Council will be present to share their expertise. This will include guidance on handling common issues and Leasing Scheme Wales, a scheme offering guaranteed rent payments for five to 20 years. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with other landlords and speak directly with other support services.

The itinerary for the event includes:

· 4pm – 5pm: Informal drop-in session with the opportunity to speak to experts that can provide advice and guidance

· 5pm – 6pm: Presentations from National Residential Landlords Association and Rent Smart Wales

· 6pm – 7pm: Informal drop-in session with the opportunity to speak to experts that can provide advice and guidance

The event is for established landlords who may have a portfolio of rental properties, newly established landlords and accidental landlords – someone who may have unexpectedly found themselves owning a home they are able to rent out.

Cllr Alun Llewelyn, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing & Community Safety, said:

“The Landlord Support Event is an opportunity for landlords to find out about how they can access essential information and resources that could be of real benefit to them. “We know that private landlords play a fundamental role in the local housing sector and we are keen to work closely with them.”

To secure your space at the event email Sarah Maybery-Thomas, s.maybery-thomas@npt.gov.uk .