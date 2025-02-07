Neath Port Talbot Cabinet Approves 10-Year Events Strategy

A comprehensive Events Strategy to deliver a vibrant, year-round programme of festivals and events has been approved by Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet, The Neath Port Talbot Events Strategy 2025-2035, developed through extensive research, consultation and public engagement, seeks to celebrate the unique qualities of Neath Port Talbot.

Approved by Cabinet members on Wednesday, 5th February, 2025, the strategy is based on a vision that by 2035, Neath Port Talbot can become one of the best places in Wales to visit, live and work, with an exciting calendar of events and festivals that showcase the area’s rich culture, heritage and community spirit.

The aim is for local communities, businesses, commercial and community event organisers, public bodies and community leaders to come together and promote, support and organise a colourful and vibrant programme of events and festivals.

In 2023 the council approved a Culture Strategy and Destination Management Plan with events and festivals featuring heavily in both.

In September 2024, councillors approved the establishment of an Events Team and Film Office designed to streamline the organisation of events, festivals and filming in the county borough – the area’s varied and dramatic scenery and good road and rail links being a major draw for film makers.

The Film Office is due to open by April 2025 with the events team having been given delegated powers by Cabinet members to enter into agreements so the process of organising events and filming is streamlined and efficient.

The strategy sets out a series of strategic interventions to achieve its ambitious vision including fostering collaboration and partnerships, enhancing community engagement and encouraging cohesion, participation and environmental stewardship.

Cabinet members were told in a report on the strategy the economic impacts of events and festivals in Neath Port Talbot would include:

Further investment in local creative industries – providing a platform for the development and showcasing of local talent and creative work such as film/arts/music festivals as well as the opportunity for collaboration.

Enhancing the unique tourism identity of NPT – focusing on the area’s natural beauty, cultural heritage and traditions.

Collaborative marketing campaigns – between the creative industries, tourism, retail and events sectors. Strengthening the brand and collaboration with national and UK agencies – Visit Wales/Visit Britain.

Up-skilling and training the local workforce – specific and general skills in event management and marketing, networking and mentoring.

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, Cllr Cen Phillips, said: