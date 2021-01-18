Neath is Latest Location in Wales to Get 5G

EE has announced it has switched on its new 5G service in Neath, allowing customers in the town to receive the latest mobile network technology.

Neath is the third location in Wales to be connected to EE's 5G network. Cardiff was one of the first cities in the UK to receive 5G when it was launched there in May 2019 alongside London, Belfast, Edinburgh and Birmingham. Porthcawl became the second location in Wales connected to EE’s 5G when it was launched there in October last year.

Neath is among 13 new towns announced by EE to receive the new technology. EE, part of BT Group, has now switched on its 5G service in 125 towns and cities across the UK.

EE has also been named the UK’s No.1 network for gaming. According to the latest independent testing by RootMetrics, EE’s network recorded the fastest aggregate median download speed of any network and the lowest delay in data transfer (lowest packet loss, and the lowest jitter**) during RootMetrics UK-wide testing.

Network data from EE show an increased appetite for mobile gaming. The launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in November 2020 saw peak traffic for gaming services increase by more than 50 per cent compared to the same time the month before. Mobile traffic for PlayStation alone increased almost three-fold between October and November 2020.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer business, said:

“Our award-winning 5G service is now available in 125 towns and cities across the UK, and our rollout continues so we can bring the best mobile experience to even more people and places. Today’s recognition shows the continued investment we’re making to keep our customers connected to what matters most to them, whether that’s enjoying the latest gaming release, sharing video calls with loved ones, or online learning.”

Nick Speed, BT Group’s Director in Wales, said:

“It’s great to see Neath being among the first locations in Wales to get 5G. The new technology will mean a faster, more reliable mobile connection for consumers and businesses in the town. “Good connectivity will play a vital role in the economic recovery. It has the potential to provide a boost to public spaces in town centres and on high streets, and help businesses connect to the latest innovation and technology. It could also bring real benefits to citizens and households, and those who rely on fast and low latency connections, such as gamers.”

The Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Councillor Rob Jones, said:

“We're pleased Neath Port Talbot is among the first locations in Wales to be connected to 5G. “The challenges we’ve all faced due to Covid-19 have meant digital communications have taken on an even more important role. I’m sure 5G will offer a number of new opportunities for people who live, work and study in Neath Port Talbot. “The fact 5G is expanding into Neath Port Talbot, in the centre of Neath initially, is a huge positive, especially now work has started on the Neath Town Centre redevelopment project which will deliver a new swimming pool, gym, health suite, retail floorspace and other facilities including a learning zone with a modern library which in particular will benefit from superfast broadband.”

In addition to Neath, EE has today also added 5G to the following locations in other parts of the UK: Grimsby, Halifax, Ipswich, Leamington Spa, Middlesbrough, Portishead, St Albans, Burton, Cannock, Tamworth, Stockport and Swinton.