Neath Firm Named Best Commercial Vehicle Broker in the UK at National Awards

The lcv group, one of the UK’s leading providers of vehicles into businesses, has been named Best Commercial Vehicle Broker in the UK.

The Neath-based company claimed the top prize at the Brokers News Awards 2023. Designed to recognise excellence in the leasing broker industry, the annual awards are open to all BVRLA-accredited brokers and are presented at a ceremony in London.

The winners were selected by an independent panel of eight judges consisting of a mixture of industry specialists and funders. They were chaired Jane Pocock, the UK and Ireland CEO for global company Copart Inc.

Rod Lloyd, CEO of the lcv group, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to win it. Given the strength of the competition and the calibre of the judges it really is something special to us.”

It marks a highly successful 12 months for the company who underwent a major rebrand in 2022. Formerly known as Low Cost Vans, the new name reflects their ever-growing product range which includes cars, short term hire and fleet services. The fleet offering was further bolstered earlier this year with the acquisition of TR Fleet, a national company that is now a part of the lcv group family.