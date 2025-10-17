Neath Firm Announces Brand Evolution to Distinguish Consumer and Broker Service

A Neath-based mortgage and protection brokerage has announced an evolution of its brand to provide greater clarity between its consumer and broker offerings.

As part of this development, First Mortgage Solutions' consumer-facing advice arm will now operate under the new name The Finance Centre, while First Mortgage Solutions will continue as the brand for its broker network, supporting advisers across the UK.

The Finance Centre will continue delivering advice on mortgages, protection, and financial planning.

Alongside this rebrand, the launch of the First Mortgage Solutions Broker Network formalises the company’s growing support infrastructure for self-employed mortgage advisers.

“This evolution is about clarity, growth, and strengthening what we already do best,” said Christopher Davies, Principal at First Mortgage Solutions. “We’ve built our reputation on expert, client-focused advice. By introducing The Finance Centre for consumers and positioning First Mortgage Solutions as our adviser network, we’re creating a clearer distinction between the two sides of our business while ensuring both continue to thrive under the same trusted leadership.”