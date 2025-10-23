Nearly Half of SMEs in Wales Plan to Invest in Innovation Despite Battling Rising Costs

SMEs in Wales are planning to invest more in product innovation over the next 12 months, according to new research from Alibaba.com, a leading platform for B2B e-commerce.

The research of 1,000 decision makers across UK SMEs revealed that nearly one in two (50%) in Wales are planning to spend more on product innovation and research and development, despite economic uncertainty and rising costs. Nearly nine in 10 (88%) of SMEs in Wales surveyed said product innovation was an important factor in the growth and success of their business, underlining the positive impact of coming up with new ideas and making those ideas a reality.

Of those SMEs in the Wales planning to invest more in product innovation more than a third said their investments would focus on improving the quality of existing products (37%) alongside gaining a competitive edge over other businesses (31%). A quarter (24%) of SMEs in Wales West are hoping to leverage product innovation to respond to customer needs (25%).

While SMEs in the Wales demonstrate a strong innovation mindset and determination to differentiate themselves, they face several barriers.

Two in five SMEs in Wales (42%) said that the cost of innovating or financing innovation is too expensive, with nearly half (45%) also citing high costs as a challenge to sourcing new products. This reflects broader macroeconomic challenges facing UK SMEs – according to the British Chamber of Commerce, 57% of UK businesses are concerned about inflation.

A lack of resources was also a noticeable barrier to product innovation. Nearly a third of SMEs in Wales (30%) said that struggling to keep up with the pace of change and a lack of in-house capabilities (27%) were obstacles to product innovation. Meanwhile, a quarter (25%) said they lacked the necessary expertise or knowledge.

To address this, some SMEs in Wales are turning to AI tools to support product innovation. According to the research nearly two-thirds (65%) of SMEs in Wales feel confident using AI tools for product innovation.

The new findings come as Alibaba.com prepares to host CoCreate Europe, its flagship B2B event in Europe.

Kuo Zhang, President, Alibaba.com, said:

“Our findings underline a simple truth: for SMEs, product innovation is the path to growth. They’re pushing ahead despite costs and resource pressures, asking us to take the friction out.”