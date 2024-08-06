Nearly All ACT learners Recommend Training Provider

Wales’ leading training provider, ACT, has announced ‘outstanding’ results from its latest Learner Voice Survey, capturing feedback from nearly 5,000 learners.

This survey, a cornerstone of ACT's commitment to continuous improvement and learner satisfaction, reveals high levels of student skill development.

This year’s survey saw an upswing in responses, with 4876 submissions across the network of ACT and its partners, up by more than a thousand from last year (3,721).

Within ACT alone, 1663 gave feedback, up from just over a thousand (1,196) last year.

Of that number, 99 per cent said that they felt they were treated fairly and with respect at ACT.

Other key findings include:

Recommendation Rate: 94% of ACT learners would recommend their courses to others.

Skill Improvement: 86% of learners reported enhanced communication, numeracy, and literacy skills through ACT’s Essential Skills workshops.

Overall, 96 per cent of learners would positively rate ACT as a training provider.

Learner Representative, Lily Pandeles, whose key role is to advocate for learners across ACT’s programmes, was pleased with the initial results.

She said:

“It is amazing to see many learners share their thoughts and give us feedback. We want learners to feel empowered throughout their learning journey and to know their voices are important.”

Head of Continuous Improvement Becky Morris leads the Quality department at ACT. She explained why the survey was so important to the organisation.

“We set up our ACT Network learner survey with the aim of collecting feedback from learners across ACT and our partner providers,” she said. “My team analyses the data at a network, provider, departmental and practitioner level to identify what learners feel we do well and where we need to improve.” “This information is a crucial part of our quality assurance processes, and learner voice is one of the most important measures in our self-evaluation process too.” “All of our learners matter, their voice matters, and we value the important role that our learners play in shaping what we do, and how we do it.”

ACT said the results affirmed its dedication to providing high-quality training and support, ensuring that every learner's experience is positive and enriching.