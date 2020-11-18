Nearly £5.8 Million Paid In Firebreak Grants

Pembrokeshire County Council is continuing to process applications received for both Non-Domestic Rate (NDR) grants and Discretionary grants introduced in response to the recent ‘firebreak’ lockdown.

Applications for the non-repayable Welsh Government grants – which opened on 28th October – close at 5 pm on Friday, 20th November, or when the fund is fully committed.

Although a huge task for the Authority’s grants team to administer, applications are being processed in a timely manner.

To date 1,692 NDR lockdown grants have been paid with a total value of over £4.8 million.

Discretionary grant applications are also being evaluated but take a little longer to process.

The County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy, Tourism. Leisure and Culture, Paul Miller, said:

“I want to assure everyone that the team are working tirelessly in dealing with grant applications. It is a huge task.

“I also want to politely request that applicants should avoid follow-up emails and phone calls to allow the team to concentrate on processing applications.”

For more information on the grants available and to make an application go to: http://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support