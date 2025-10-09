Nearly 200 New Jobs for Wales Secured During PM’s India Trade Visit

Nearly 200 new jobs will be created in Wales due to deals secured by the Prime Minister during his visit to India this week.

The UK Government said that Indian investors were collectively investing £1.2 billion into British businesses.

This includes EdSupreme, an ed-tech company specialising in using AI in physiotherapy. It is investing £10 million in London and Wales, creating 50 jobs in Wales over three years.

Indian pharmaceutical company Wockhardt is investing £8 million to upgrade its facility in Wrexham, creating 35 new high-skilled jobs to expand its global operation.

In addition, medical device pioneer NeoCeltic Global Ltd is investing £5 million, creating 50 jobs in Wales to deliver next-generation solutions in mobility and rehabilitation.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:

“India is now the fourth-biggest economy in the world, and by investing billions of pounds to back thousands of jobs from sectors as diverse as AI, education, and financial services shows the scale of opportunity this presents for Welsh businesses. “Their success in India will only grow as our new trade deal galvanises economic partnership, brings our two countries even closer together, and ultimately delivers economic growth right across Wales.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“Our landmark trade deal with India will boost jobs and economic growth across Wales. “Key industries in Wales, such as the renewable energy sector, the creative industries and food and drink producers will see the benefits and Welsh businesses will also have access to India’s huge procurement market with increased protections so they can confidently export goods and services.”

In addition, advanced engineering company NMT Engineering and Services is investing almost £5 million in the UK, creating 15 skilled jobs in Wales to manufacture precision components for renewable energy, defence, and aerospace.

India is already the UK’s second largest investor and more than 1,000 Indian companies operate in the UK, supporting millions of UK jobs.

It comes off the back of a two-day trade mission by the Prime Minister to Mumbai, where he met Indian business leaders.

Key announcements include:

Advanced manufacturing company TVS Motor will invest £250 million in Solihull to expand its Norton Motorcycles operations and develop next-generation electric vehicles, creating 300 high-quality jobs and collaborating with UK research institutions such as the University of Warwick.

Engineering company Cyient is investing £100 million to boost innovation in semiconductors, geospatial tech, mobility, clean energy, and digital domains, creating 300 UK jobs.

In Somerset, tech firm Atul–Date Palm Developments is investing £11 million in sustainable and innovative Agri-tech, establishing advanced R&D that will create 44 highly-skilled jobs and support global climate resilience.

Mastek, a global digital engineering firm, is investing £2 million to open a new AI and Experience Centre in London and Leeds office, generating 200 skilled roles including 75 apprenticeships.

Marvel Medi Revolutions, operating as NeoCeltic Global Ltd, is investing £5 million to deliver advanced orthopaedic and rehabilitation solutions, creating 85 jobs across London and Cardiff.

Meanwhile, Alcor Logistics is expanding into Liverpool and London with a £3 million investment to establish UK operations as a non-vessel operator, creating 150 jobs and enhancing global freight and supply chain capabilities.

Mr. Chandan Jerry, Director, NeoCeletic Global Limited (Indian company name Marvel Medi Revolutions) said:

“As an entrepreneur, I welcome the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the UK and India, which will deepen economic ties and unlock new opportunities for businesses. “Our innovative company, NeoCeletic Global Ltd- UK, is poised to leverage this partnership to expand globally, particularly in AI-driven medical physiotherapy solutions. “We'll collaborate with UK businesses to drive revolutionary innovations, helping position the UK at the forefront of healthcare technology. We aim to drive economic growth, create new entrepreneurial opportunities, and improve human life, setting new standards in the industry.”