ND Care & Support Wins Contract to Provide Services in Caerphilly

ND Care & Support has been awarded a five-year contract to provide ‘Support at Home’ care services to children throughout Caerphilly.

The leading South Wales-based care provider will deliver respite and care services for children with additional care needs, and their families.

The contract comes on top of an existing agreement between Caerphilly Council and ND Care & Support providing domiciliary care services to adults in Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent under the Support at Home framework, and with the option for extension by another five years.

Rebecca Ford, Director of ND Care & Support, said:

“ND Care & Support provides a range of care services to adults and children, ensuring they can live as independently as possible in the comfort of their own homes. Securing this contract, alongside our existing agreement, gives us the opportunity to develop and maintain a fully cohesive home support system for both adults and children living in these areas. “As a team we are dedicated to providing quality care services to those within our communities who are in need of extra care at home, and even more so with the current stresses and strains. The support we can provide to these children through this contract will help to improve their confidence and to promote the development of social skills, whilst providing much needed respite for their parents and guardians. “This agreement will allow us to deepen our commitment to supporting families in any way we can at a time when, arguably, they have never needed supporting more.”

A registered member of Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW), ND Care supports more than 450 individuals and their families, with over 350 care workers working across Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Torfaen, and Vale of Glamorgan.

The ND Care workers and their support teams across South, South East and South West Wales work with local health boards, the NHS, private bodies, families and individuals to create and deliver bespoke care packages to suit every individual’s differing requirements, such as learning disabilities, physical needs, mental health needs, dementia, Asperger’s syndrome and autism, or a variety of other complex and additional challenges that the people they care for face every day.

Rebecca added:

“We place the safeguarding of the people we work with at the heart of everything we do and are always on the lookout for like-minded people who have the passion and drive to join us and help us continue to provide essential care to make a real difference to people’s lives. “Our staff make sure the people we care for get the support they need day in day out, and we’re always keen to hear from anyone looking to play a worthwhile and vital role in the lives of families across these regions.”

For more information ND Care & Support, and to request an application form to join them visit www.ndcare.co.uk