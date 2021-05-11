ND Care & Support Prepares to Launch in Powys After Care Tenders are Confirmed

ND Care & Support is preparing to launch a major recruitment drive after two new tenders to provide domiciliary care to adults and children were confirmed with Powys County Council.

The leading care provider supports people across Wales with differing care needs including those with a learning disability and mental health needs, to others requiring personal or palliative care.

It will now also offer care services to adults and families throughout Powys, pending the opening of its latest office, which will be based in Builth Wells.

Rebecca Ford, Director of ND Care & Support, said:

“In the long run this new agreement with Powys County Council will enable us to open up a significant number of employment opportunities to those living, or able to work, in the county. “We are really excited to be expanding into the Powys area for the first time, and whilst we already care for people in Crickhowell and surrounding areas, we are really looking forward to connecting and working with a number of local communities throughout Powys as soon as we are in a position practically to do so.”

A registered member of Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW), ND Care supports more than 450 individuals and their families, with over 350 care workers working across Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen, and Vale of Glamorgan.

The organisation is now in the process of recruiting a Registered Manager to work with teams in central Powys from its Builth Wells site. Further regional offices to help ND Care & Support cover the county more widely are then also expected to open further down the line.

Rebecca added: