NatWest Goes Live with PEXA to Enhance Digital Mortgage Completions

NatWest is now actively transacting on the world’s first digital property transaction platform.

The bank's partnership with PEXA was first announced in July 2025 and covers fee-assisted remortgages, with sale and purchase transactions to follow.

PEXA provides the UK’s only FCA-regulated digital property completion infrastructure, connecting the movement of funds and lodgement of title within a single secure platform. Through its partnership with NatWest – the UK’s third-largest mortgage lender, accounting for more than 12% of all UK mortgage lending – PEXA said it would enable faster, more certain completions, including the potential for next day completion on eligible remortgages, while significantly reducing the risk of fraud.

Barry Connolly, Managing Director for Home Buying and Ownership at NatWest, said:

“We are committed to relentlessly improving our customers’ experience when managing their home ownership needs, and we are delighted to go live with this solution which makes things simpler, easier, faster, and more transparent for customers. “PEXA has a strong track record of driving transformational customer experiences within the Australian market, which we want to bring to the UK to benefit our existing and future customers. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with PEXA throughout 2026 and beyond.”

Pioneered in Australia, PEXA launched its UK remortgage capability in 2022 and expanded to sale and purchase transactions last year. PEXA is an FCA-regulated payment services provider.

Joe Pepper, UK Chief Executive of PEXA, said: