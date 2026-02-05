NatWest Expands Free Financial Education Programme to Support 50,000 People in 2026

NatWest has announced a major expansion of its award-winning Financial Foundations programme to help support 50,000 people with free financial education and guidance throughout 2026 in their workplace or community group.

The bank said it had designed its Financial Foundations programme to take its colleagues’ expertise into the places where customers live and work to help more people manage their money and plan for the future with greater financial confidence.

The programme supports a wide range of public and private sector businesses – from large companies including Vodafone, local organisations such as Enfield Council, community groups and social enterprises. The innovative programme has also worked with social housing landlords, such as West Granton Housing Cooperative, providing the free practical sessions to its tenants.

Solange Chamberlain, CEO of Retail Banking NatWest, said:

“Financial capability and confidence is a vital but often underestimated part of our economic infrastructure – helping people build financial resilience and plan for their future – strengthening communities from the inside out. “Over the last year, we’ve seen positive Government action to help bring financial education and skills to even more young people in education. For over 30 years, NatWest has been committed to improving financial education through partnerships with schools and youth clubs. Our Financial Foundations programme is an opportunity to build on this and reach more young adults and families. That’s why we’re expanding this innovative programme in 2026 — to take more of our colleagues’ expertise into the communities we serve – bringing valuable benefits to both employers and the individuals.”

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby KC MP said:

“Having a full understanding as to how best to save, budget and protect yourself from fraud are key to building financial health. Making financial education compulsory in primary schools will be a game changer in helping the next generation learn these vital skills, and NatWest’s exciting campaign builds on that by boosting people’s confidence to manage their money.”

First piloted in late 2024 across the North of England, the Financial Foundations programme has seen accelerated growth with more than 1,500 workshops delivered to approximately 800 businesses and 32,000 people in 2025.

NatWest’s Financial Foundations programme is free and open to all businesses and community groups. To find out more or request a workshop contact financial.foundations@natwest.com