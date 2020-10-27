Natwest Enterprise Challenge to Find the UK’S Most Entrepreneurial Pupils

NatWest has today announced that it will set this year’s National Enterprise Challenge – the largest enterprise and employability challenge for secondary schools in the UK.

The high street lender has set 14 and 15 year olds from around the UK the challenge to create their own social enterprise to address a common issue affecting their daily life, school, family or local community.

Pupils will create their own social enterprise solution, considering how it would operate, and market and promote their products and services to their target audience, before pitching their business proposal to the judging panel. The winning team from each school will compete to become The National Enterprise Challenge Champions 2021 at the Grand Finals at the ICC in Birmingham – coronavirus permitting – next July.

As part of the challenge, all students taking part will also participate in the bank’s Dream Bigger programme, a series of interactive workshops which encourages young people to think with an entrepreneurial mindset. Since moving to a completely digital format earlier this year, Dream Bigger has supported over 11,000 pupils, with the bank hoping to reach another 5,000 through its involvement in this year’s challenge.

Alison Rose, CEO, NatWest Group said:

“As the owner of the largest financial education and entrepreneurship programmes in the UK, NatWest Group is proud to set this year’s challenge for young people taking part in the National Enterprise Challenge.

It has been an extremely difficult year for young people across the UK, but through this year’s challenge there is an opportunity for them to reflect on how society can work, learn and collaborate for the better. We are looking forward to seeing the entrepreneurial spirit and innovative ideas that this year’s participants display in response to the challenge, and I wish everyone taking part the very best of luck.”

Ben Dyer co-founder of The National Enterprise Challenge said

“We are delighted to be working with NatWest on this year’s Challenge. Their Dream Bigger programme aligns perfectly with the ethos of the NEC, and hopefully this year’s challenge will level up students in these challenging times”.

Since 2019, the challenge has been supported by Moonpig founder and former Dragon’s Den investor, Nick Jenkins, and is supported this year by fellow entrepreneur success stories Air Products.

Schools interested in taking part should visit https://www.inspirationallearninggroup.co.uk/contact-us