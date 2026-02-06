NatWest and Rightmove Announce New Three-Year Partnership

NatWest and Rightmove have announced a new three-year strategic partnership.

From April, NatWest will become Rightmove’s exclusive mortgage lender, powering its Mortgage in Principle service, helping people to understand how much they can borrow to aid their homebuying search.

Rightmove’s mission is to digitise more of the UK property market to help speed up the home-moving process through innovative technology solutions. The mortgage in principle from NatWest will join a suite of affordability tools on Rightmove including stamp duty, mortgage and renovation calculators, along with instant and in person property valuation tools.

By helping home-movers to understand what they can afford earlier in their journey, Rightmove aims to send its agent partners more informed and better qualified enquiries.

Solange Chamberlain, CEO Retail Banking, NatWest, said:

“Partnering with Rightmove ensures NatWest can be there for customers at the exact moment they’re thinking about buying a home – combining our mortgage expertise, with a seamless digital experience. “As we look to grow further, this new partnership expands the way customers can start their relationship with NatWest and will help us make homeownership a reality for even more people – bringing more joy and less stress to the home buying process.”

Johan Svanstrom, CEO at Rightmove, said:

“Our aim is to give people more confidence when they’re moving home. We help consumers to better understand what they can afford earlier in their home-moving journey, which in turn also helps Estate Agents or Home Developers have more qualified discussions with them. We’re excited to be partnering with NatWest as we continue to invest in innovative digital solutions to help make things quicker and more simple for everyone involved.”

As part of the new partnership, NatWest will provide home buyers with an instant fully digital NatWest mortgage decision in principle when applying through Rightmove, enabling customers to then complete their full application online. Eligible customers will then receive an offer within 24 hours. Customers who require more support will be connected to a mortgage expert to help with their application.