‘Naturally Local’ Message Continues to Resonate for Welsh Beef

Ahead of Great British Beef Week, Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales’ (HCC) has announced that its recent PGI Welsh Beef campaign has continued to hit home with consumers.

The multi-media ‘Naturally Local’ campaign, which ran in Wales during the key retail period in the run up to Christmas, continued to build on the successes of previous years in maintaining high levels of brand awareness. In addition, post-campaign polling showed that almost two thirds of Welsh consumers had a willingness to purchase the product.

Featuring the authentic voices of real farmers, the campaign focused on the core channels of television, including ITV and S4C, along with nationwide radio, out of home and digital activities.

The farmers used for the campaign represented the diverse nature of the industry. From the fringes of Cardiff to the wild uplands of Ceredigion, and all the way through to the fertile lands beside the Menai Straits, each had their own unique story of championing sustainable farming methods, and how Welsh Beef should be the ‘naturally local’ choice to those living in Wales.

Running during November and December 2024, results show that the campaign reached over 1.5 million people across Wales, which helped drive almost 50,000 additional visits to the website during the campaign period. Tactical implementations included outdoor advertising around prominent locations in Cardiff city centre during the autumn rugby internationals, along with geo-targeting key retail locations nationwide. All this resulted in 83% of adults in Wales recognising the brand.

In addition to offering all important food security, research consistently shows that the farming industry is crucial to the social, economic and environmental wellbeing of rural Wales. When it comes to the economy, agriculture not only contributes to job creation, but estimates of local spend and multiplier effects suggests that family farms in Wales procure over 80% of goods and services from within a 25-mile radius of the holding, therefore making a wider contribution to local economies and communities.

Innovative work is also currently taking place to ensure the industry is firmly on board with the sustainability agenda. Working in harmony with the natural surroundings, and making the most of the supply of rainwater and grassland, has always been hallmarks of the industry. The current ‘Breeding better beef and sheep’ project, which is conducted in partnership with a large consortium of industry and academic organisations, will help the industry improve further in terms of environmental sustainability.

Philippa Gill, HCC’s Brand Engagement Lead, said: