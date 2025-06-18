National Road Championships Return to Wales with Star-Studded Line-Up

Welsh cycling superstar Geraint Thomas is entered in the 2025 Lloyds National Road Championships in Ceredigion.

Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers), twice national champion, twice Olympic champion and 2018 Tour de France winner, is entered in the road race and time-trial in what would be his last National Road Championships, having announced he is retiring at the end of the year.

A total of 20 former cycling national road champions headline the provisional rider list for the championships in Ceredigion, which gets underway on Thursday, June 26. Riders will compete in both Aberaeron and Aberystwyth, with routes taking then both inland and along the coastal road.

Cat Ferguson (Movistar Team) is taking part in the women’s elite road race and under-23 time-trial. Ferguson is fresh from an impressive 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain Women campaign where she claimed both the points classifications and best young rider jerseys, the best British rider accolade and a career-first stage win in Kelso.

Three-time national road race and 2022’s under-23 time-trial champion Pfeiffer Georgi (Team Picnic PostNL) is set to defend her title. Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek), who won the time-trial last year in preparation for her silver-medal winning performance in the Olympic time-trial, also returns.

Max Walker (EF Education–EasyPost) won silver last year in the national road elite time-trial, while Seb Grindley (Lidl – Trek Future Racing) won junior silver at worlds last year in the under-23 time-trial.

Welsh riders include Owain Doull (EF Education – EasyPost), sisters Zoe (CANYON-SRAM zondacrypto) and Elynor Backstedt (UAE Team ADQ) and Elinor (Uno-X Mobility) and Megan Barker (Tekkerz CC).

Josh Tarling (INEOS Grenadiers), from Aberaeron, is hoping to defend his time-trial title from the previous two years, while Tomos Pattinson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike Development) will aim to defend his U23 men’s time-trial title from last year.

Councillor Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s cabinet member for economy and regeneration, said: