National Recognition for Anglesey County Council’s Solar Housing Initiative

Isle of Anglesey County Council's housing department has won an award at the Wales Energy Efficiency Regional Awards 2026.

The council was named winner in the Regional Council or Local Authority Body of the Year category in recognition of the successful delivery of the PMC 483 Solar PV & Battery Storage System contract.

The project, delivered on behalf of the county council by local contractor Anglesey Solar & Electrical Ltd, involved the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems and battery storage technology across council housing stock.

The award recognises the project's significant contribution towards reducing carbon emissions from local homes and buildings, improving energy efficiency, and supporting residents through lower energy costs.

Climate change is a key strategic objective within the Council Plan, and the award reflects the council's ongoing commitment to responding to the climate crisis while working towards becoming a net zero organisation by 2030.

Anglesey's Head of Housing, Ned Michael, said:

“We are extremely proud to receive this award, which recognises the hard work and commitment of our staff and partners in delivering meaningful improvements for our residents and communities. “The project is helping to improve the energy efficiency of our housing stock, reduce carbon emissions and support tenants through lower energy usage and costs. It also demonstrates how local partnerships can successfully deliver innovative and sustainable solutions for Anglesey.”

Councillor Carwyn Jones, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Community Safety, added:

“Providing high quality, affordable and accessible homes is a key priority for the Council, and improving the energy efficiency of our housing stock plays an important part in achieving that goal. “This award is recognition of the council's commitment to investing in homes that are fit for the future – homes that are comfortable, more sustainable and affordable to run for our residents. The work supports the ambitions set out in our Council Plan and demonstrates the positive impact that investment in housing can have on communities across Anglesey.”

Councillor Ieuan Williams, Portfolio Holder for Highways, Waste and Climate Change, said:

“Addressing climate change remains one of the council's key strategic objectives, and this award highlights the importance of practical action in helping us move towards our ambition of becoming a net zero organisation by 2030. “Projects like this makes a real difference by reducing carbon emissions from homes and buildings while promoting renewable energy and sustainability across the Island. “This recognition reflects the council's determination to respond positively to the climate emergency and create long-term environmental benefits for future generations.”

Anglesey Solar & Electrical Ltd said: