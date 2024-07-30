National Park Authority Secures Funding for Cysylltu Natur 25×25 Project

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is thrilled to announce that it has secured funding from the Nature Networks programme for its Cysylltu Natur 25×25 project.

This ambitious initiative aims to boost nature recovery across 25% of the northern section of the National Park by 2025. Thanks to a generous grant of £244,450 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, bolstered by an extra £5,000 from the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, the project will help connect species-rich habitats to nationally and internationally protected sites, fostering a more resilient environment in which wildlife can flourish.

Part of the Cysylltu Natur 25×25 project involves building upon the Park Authority’s existing work of supporting farmers and smallholders who use traditional farming techniques to conserve nature on their own land and on commons.

By utilising cutting-edge virtual fencing technology alongside infrastructure improvements, it’s hoped that farmers will be able to make full use of their land, using nature-friendly practices.

Another key aspect will be the control of invasive non-native species that threaten Sites of Special Scientific Interest and waterways throughout the area.

Species expected to benefit from the Cysylltu Natur 25×25 project include horseshoe and barbastelle bats, dormice, harvest mice, chough, willow tits, marsh fritillary and small pearl-bordered fritillary butterflies, southern damselflies, adders and lichens.

In addition to the ecological advantages, the project also aims to create opportunities for people from under-represented groups and disadvantaged communities to actively engage in nature conservation activities. Through initiatives like the Pathways project, individuals gain valuable skills and experiences, fostering a deeper connection between communities and their natural surroundings.

Katie Macro, Director of the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, said:

“We are delighted to have secured funding for Cysylltu Natur 25×25. This project represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to protect and restore the natural environment of the National Park. “By working collaboratively with farmers, communities and partner organisations, we can ensure a thriving future for both nature and people.”

This project is funded by the Nature Networks Programme. It is being delivered by the Heritage Fund, on behalf of the Welsh Government.

Further information on practical conservation opportunities in the National Park can be found at www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/practical-conservation-opportunities.