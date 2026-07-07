National Park Authority Publishes Annual Welsh Language Standards Report

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has published its Welsh Language Standards Annual Report for April 2025 to March 2026.

The report sets out the progress made by the Authority during the year in meeting its duties under the Welsh Language Standards, which require public bodies in Wales to provide services and communicate with the public in Welsh.

The Welsh Language (Wales) Measure 2011 provides the legal framework for the Standards, placing duties on public organisations, including National Park Authorities, to support and promote the use of the Welsh language.

Alongside meeting its statutory duties, the Authority’s work under the Standards reflects the value many local people place on being able to access information and services in the language they use every day.

Tegryn Jones, Chief Executive of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, said:

“The Welsh language is central to the identity, culture and everyday life of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park. “As an Authority, we recognise our responsibility not only to comply with the Welsh Language Standards, but to help create the conditions in which Welsh can be used naturally and confidently. “For many people in Pembrokeshire, Welsh is the language of home, family and community, and it is important that they are able to engage with the Authority in their first language. “This work is reflected across the Authority’s services, from the way we share information with the public to our work with schools, communities, volunteers and visitors. “The Annual Report provides an opportunity to look at what has been achieved over the past year, while also recognising where further progress can be made.”

The Authority’s commitment to the Welsh language is also reflected in its Welsh Language Strategy, National Park Management Plan and Local Development Plan 2.

The full Welsh Language Standards Annual Report is available here.