National Lottery Heritage Fund Grant Secures Future of Margam Castle

The National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) has announced a £900,030 grant for Margam Castle.

The grant is part of £30 million given to 15 UK projects, marking 30 years since the charity’s inception.

Reimagining Margam Castle, Port Talbot receives the money to fund capital works to restore the building, ensuring sustainability and accessibility are at the fore, and facilitating enhanced community engagement through the construction of mixed-use public spaces.

The project is aimed at ensuring the future of the castle building itself while also bringing in new uses to attract new audiences and greater income.

Rooms that have not been used for more than 50 years will be made accessible to the public.

The castle’s physical structure will be saved by a major repair and conservation programme and a new café will be added.

Activities, exhibitions, interpretation and an extensive volunteering programme will all be co-designed with Neath Port Talbot Council’s education delivery partners.

Cllr Cen Phillips, Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing at Neath Port Talbot Council, said:

“This funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund is a game-changer for our local heritage and economy. Not only will it preserve one of Wales’s most iconic landmarks, it will also create new opportunities for our local communities to enjoy, learn, and take pride in our rich history. “While Margam Country Park is already a valued tourism destination, restoring and enhancing Margam Castle will elevate it into a landmark that draws even more visitors from across South Wales and beyond. “This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Neath Port Talbot as we create jobs, boost tourism and preserve our local heritage for future generations, and we are extremely grateful that the National Lottery Heritage Fund shares that vision.”

Eilish McGuinness, Chief Executive, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: