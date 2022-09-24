National Library of Wales’ New Partnership with Blood Bikes Wales

Blood Bikes Wales is a 100% volunteer operated charity that provides a completely free, rapid response, courier service to the NHS. The library says its happy to the support this life-saving work by providing a secure and convenient storage facility.

Pedr ap Llwyd, the library’s chief executive and librarian, said:

“It’s an excellent opportunity to support the local community and offer a home to this important voluntary charity which provides a key service to Bronglais Hospital and the NHS in Wales. “We are facing challenging times with regard to funding services of all kinds and sharing resources in this way is more important than ever for maximising the benefit for the people of Mid Wales and the wider community.”

Mathew Leeman, Blood Bikes Wales area representative, thanked the library for accommodating Aberystwyth Blood Bike Group’s two blood bikes and associated equipment.

“I sincerely thank everyone involved in enabling this exciting partnership, and for their hard work to ensure the move to our new operating base was completed quickly and efficiently with absolutely no disruption to the daily service we provide to the NHS,”

He said.

Blood Bikes Wales’ Aberystwyth group currently comprises 20 riders, two controllers, and a dedicated support team of fundraisers and admin volunteers. It’s the smallest blood bike group in Wales despite covering the largest geographical area.

This small team of volunteers is essential for the continued service provided by Blood Bike Wales to Bronglais Hospital, smaller hospitals in the area, minor injury units and integrated care centres in the region.

Typically, the Aberystwyth volunteers respond to in excess of 600 calls a year, with the riders covering approximately 25,000 miles annually.

For more information about Blood Bikes Wales visit www.bloodbikes.wales/