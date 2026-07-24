National Leadership Award Caps Off 40-Year Career for Stagecoach South Wales Manager

Stagecoach South Wales is celebrating Operations Manager Myrrick Jones, who has received a Leadership in Passenger Transport Award as he approaches 40 years in the bus industry.

Myrrick, who manages operations at Stagecoach South Wales' Porth depot, was recognised at the inaugural Leadership in Passenger Transport Awards (LiPTA), which celebrate outstanding leadership across the UK's passenger transport sector.

The judges recognised the improvements delivered at Porth depot under Myrrick's leadership, including a 12% increase in punctuality, a 40% reduction in lost mileage, a 13% decrease in customer complaints and a 23% reduction in avoidable accidents. They praised his strong operational leadership, financial discipline and people-first approach.

Myrrick said:

“Being nominated was a shock in itself. There are so many great people across the industry doing an excellent job, so it was a real honour. “This award is really for the whole team. We've achieved these improvements by working closely with our drivers, duty managers, engineers and commercial colleagues. I'm privileged to work with such a dedicated team at Porth and across South Wales.”

This October marks 40 years since Myrrick began his career at Porth depot as a driver. Since then, he has held a variety of operational and commercial roles before returning to Porth as Operations Manager, where he is responsible for delivering safe, reliable and sustainable bus services for local communities.

Working closely with colleagues across the business, Myrrick has helped improve operational performance while ensuring vital transport links continue to serve communities across South Wales, including rural areas where smaller buses provide essential connections to the wider network.

Chris Hanson, Managing Director at Stagecoach South Wales, said: