National Grid Offers Up to £5,000 for Warm Hub and Energy Projects in Wales

Community efforts to tackle fuel poverty and keep people in Wales warm this winter are being offered free financial support from National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED).

Money is being made available to run warm spaces and improve the energy efficiency of community buildings, such as village halls, that are hosting them.

National Grid is also looking to support groups that are:

distributing items like blankets, insulated curtains and draught excluders for home use

visiting isolated households to help people make their homes warmer and more energy efficient

providing tariff switching, energy saving, winter fuel discount, or other fuel poverty advice

Individual grants up to £5,000 are available for registered charities or non-profit companies from NGED’s Community Matters Fund, which is open for applications until 5pm on 24 October.

Ellie Patey, National Grid Electricity Distribution’s Social Impact Business Partner, said:

“We want to support grassroots organisations that are looking to help people stay warm this winter, particularly those facing cost of living pressures. “We’re keen to back projects delivering a legacy of support beyond the initial funding. For example, helping people save money on energy bills on an ongoing sustainable basis.”

National Grid Electricity Distribution is the distribution network operator for South Wales and is making £500,000 available through its Community Matters Fund this autumn, with constituted charitable organisations without a charity number able to apply for up to £2,000.

This winter’s funding is part of National Grid’s ongoing commitment to energy affordability through a range of community support.

This includes year-round partnerships with trusted organisations via the “Power Up” and “Affordable Warmth” schemes to help tackle fuel poverty, targeted assistance delivered in collaboration with Kidney Care UK and the Fuel Bank Foundation, and increased access to warm, welcoming community spaces through a partnership with the Warm Welcome campaign. Additional support is also available for customers with extra needs through the Priority Services Register.