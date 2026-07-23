National Food Strategy for Wales Aims for ‘Transformational’ Approach to Sector

A National Food Strategy for Wales has been unveiled which aims to bring together the food system from production through to retail and public procurement.

The Welsh Government Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability made the announcement at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show, setting out plans for a “transformational whole-system approach” to link food policy, spanning production, processing, retail as well as how food produced factors into health, education, public procurement and the circular economy.

Simon Wright, who has more than 30 years' experience in the Welsh hospitality sector, has been appointed to chair the Expert Working Group that will advise the Welsh Government on the strategy's development. Wright, owner of Wright's Food Emporium in Llanarthne and expert on food and food systems, will lead conversations with producers, businesses and communities across Wales.

Wales' food and drink supply chain is worth over £28 billion and employs one in six workers across the country. The new strategy, which is one of the new Welsh Government’s 100 Day commitments, will identify what is working well and where gaps exist. It will ensure that food policies work better together to support producers, ensure that we keep and reinvest more of the value of Welsh food in Wales, and promote food literacy and healthy eating.

The Expert Working Group will provide recommendations on the key challenges and opportunities facing the Welsh food system, advise on how to measure success, to build long-term collaboration between Welsh Government, the wider public sector and the food and drink industry. The final strategy is expected to be presented to ministers during 2027.

Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd said:

“Welsh farmers produce sustainable, high-quality food, and our food and drink sector turn that world-class produce into a wide variety of products enjoyed across Wales and exported abroad, creating jobs and adding value. We want to build on that success. “This strategy will bring together the whole food system; from our farmers and fishers to our retailers, schools and communities, so that we can make better, more joined-up decisions for the benefit of everyone in Wales. “I am delighted that Simon Wright has agreed to lead this work. His passion for Welsh food and deep roots in the industry makes him exactly the right person for the role.”

Newly appointed chair of the Expert Working Group, Simon Wright said: