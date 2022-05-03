National Cycle Museum Visitors can now Watch Bicycles being Repaired

The National Cycle Museum in Mid Wales has developed a workshop section which allows visitors to watch bicycles being repaired and maintained.

Trustee Peter Davies, husband of the Llandrindod Wells-based museum’s fellow curator, Freda, can be seen at work on the exhibits and newly donated bicycles on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Freda said:

Visitors like to stop and chat to Peter and ask lots of questions. The museum is not just about the display of static bicycles; visitors can also learn by watching demonstrations. Most children love riding a bicycle, so they will be fascinated to visit the museum with their parents, many of whom are keen cyclists themselves.

The museum, which is open on Monday and Tuesday from 10am to 4pm and on Saturday from 10am to 2pm, needs extra volunteers to allow it to open on more days as summer approaches.

Many amazing bicycles spanning 200 years of cycling and a wealth of cycling memorabilia are on display in the museum.

Located in the Automobile Palace, Temple Street, the museum is home to more than 250 cycles, representing the historical development of cycling from the early 1800s to the present day.

A copy of the first bicycle made by Johnson of London 204 years ago is displayed alongside an 1818 Hobby Horse, Victorian solid-tyred machines and the latest carbon fibre racing models.

It costs £20,000 a year to keep open the doors to the museum, which relies on the generosity of supporters and visitors to finance its work. For more information or to support the museum, visit http://www.cyclemuseum.org.uk .

The museum is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation representing more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia.