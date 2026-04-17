National Centre for Universities and Business Welcomes Rise in R&D Spending

Public spending on R&D increased by 9.2% in real terms between 2023 and 2024, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Spending has risen through agencies such as UK Research and Innovation, alongside increased investment in public R&D across Civil Service departments, which grew by more than £1 billion since 2023. A notable part of that increase was defence R&D spending, which rose by 13.6% between 2023 and 2024.

Dr Joe Marshall, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Universities and Business, said: