National Awards Celebrate Wales’ Environmental Champions

Community groups, schools and organisations who have gone the extra mile to improve their local environment have been celebrated at a national awards ceremony.
Since 1990, the Tidy Wales Awards have given Keep Wales Tidy the opportunity to shine a light on unsung environmental heroes across the country.
The 2025 awards ceremony, sponsored by Wales and West Housing, celebrated groups and individuals from across Wales at an award ceremony held in Llandudno, hosted by S4C presenter Dafydd Wyn.
The Tidy Wales Awards 2025 winners are:
Nature in the Community Award sponsored by Transport for Wales
- Landscaping & Eco Construction Team, Gower College Swansea
Cleaner Communities Award sponsored by Helping Hand Environmental
- Keep Abergavenny Tidy, Monmouthshire
Uniting for Environmental Impact Award sponsored by Huws Gray
- Ysgol Gynradd Gymunedol Plascrug, Ceredigion
Matt Bunt Award for Eco-Schools Excellence sponsored by Eversheds Sutherland
- Ysgol Crug Glas, Swansea
Community Food Growing Award sponsored by Moondance Foundation
- Community Heart Productions, Flintshire
Community Transformation Award sponsored by Clwyd Alyn
- Pen y Cwm Special School, Blaenau Gwent
Young Volunteer(s) of the Year Award sponsored by Bute Energy
- James Howes, Flintshire
Volunteer of the Year Award sponsored by Archer Technology Group
- Eric Edwards, Monmouthshire
The Outstanding Achievement Award was presented to Keep Abergavenny Tidy.
Since relaunching in 2019, Keep Abergavenny Tidy (KAT) has gone from strength to strength, with more than 60 active members collecting nearly 90 bags of litter each month. From streets and parks to rivers and alleyways, KAT tackles hotspots, supports Wales in Bloom, and works closely with local councils, schools, and community groups. Their efforts not only keep Abergavenny and surrounding communities clean, but also build pride, connection, and environmental awareness.
This year’s event featured an opening speech from Anne Hinchey, Group Chief Executive of title sponsor, Wales and West Housing, alongside a recorded message from the Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies. Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive, Owen Derbyshire, provided a closing speech ahead of presenting the final Outstanding Achievement Award.
Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive, Owen Derbyshire, said:
“The Tidy Wales Awards celebrate the extraordinary dedication of people across Wales who work tirelessly to protect and improve the places we call home. At a time of great challenges, their commitment is a powerful reminder that change begins on our own doorstep, and that local action can shape the world beyond it. My heartfelt congratulations to all our finalists, who show the very best of what we can achieve together.”