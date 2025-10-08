National Awards Celebrate Wales’ Environmental Champions

Community groups, schools and organisations who have gone the extra mile to improve their local environment have been celebrated at a national awards ceremony.

Since 1990, the Tidy Wales Awards have given Keep Wales Tidy the opportunity to shine a light on unsung environmental heroes across the country.

The 2025 awards ceremony, sponsored by Wales and West Housing, celebrated groups and individuals from across Wales at an award ceremony held in Llandudno, hosted by S4C presenter Dafydd Wyn.

The Tidy Wales Awards 2025 winners are:

Nature in the Community Award sponsored by Transport for Wales

Landscaping & Eco Construction Team, Gower College Swansea

Cleaner Communities Award sponsored by Helping Hand Environmental

Keep Abergavenny Tidy, Monmouthshire

Uniting for Environmental Impact Award sponsored by Huws Gray

Ysgol Gynradd Gymunedol Plascrug, Ceredigion

Matt Bunt Award for Eco-Schools Excellence sponsored by Eversheds Sutherland

Ysgol Crug Glas, Swansea

Community Food Growing Award sponsored by Moondance Foundation

Community Heart Productions, Flintshire

Community Transformation Award sponsored by Clwyd Alyn

Pen y Cwm Special School, Blaenau Gwent

Young Volunteer(s) of the Year Award sponsored by Bute Energy

James Howes, Flintshire

Volunteer of the Year Award sponsored by Archer Technology Group

Eric Edwards, Monmouthshire

The Outstanding Achievement Award was presented to Keep Abergavenny Tidy.

Since relaunching in 2019, Keep Abergavenny Tidy (KAT) has gone from strength to strength, with more than 60 active members collecting nearly 90 bags of litter each month. From streets and parks to rivers and alleyways, KAT tackles hotspots, supports Wales in Bloom, and works closely with local councils, schools, and community groups. Their efforts not only keep Abergavenny and surrounding communities clean, but also build pride, connection, and environmental awareness.

This year’s event featured an opening speech from Anne Hinchey, Group Chief Executive of title sponsor, Wales and West Housing, alongside a recorded message from the Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies. Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive, Owen Derbyshire, provided a closing speech ahead of presenting the final Outstanding Achievement Award.

Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive, Owen Derbyshire, said: