National Award Nomination for Bangor Logistics Firm

A North Wales-based haulier which recently celebrated record growth figures has been shortlisted for a coveted national award.

H.F. Owen Transport and Storage Ltd, which is headquartered in Bangor, has been announced as a finalist in the Motor Transport Awards 2026 in the Best Use of Technology category.

One of the logistics industry's blue riband events, the Motor Transport Awards takes place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane in September, when it will celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The awards are seen as a benchmark for excellence among UK road transport fleet operators and truck manufacturers.

H.F. Owen’s managing director Geraint Walker said the nomination reflected its ongoing evolution from a local, family-run haulier into a modern, fully-integrated haulage and pallet network operation, as part of the Wolverhampton-based Pallet-Track network.

The Motor Transport nomination follows H.F. Owen winning Pallet-Track’s Best Use of Technology award for two consecutive years, in recognition of its investment in smart systems, operational optimisation and customer-focused solutions.

Geraint said:

“This latest milestone reflects years of strategic growth, innovation and commitment to excellence across the business. It’s testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. “We’ve worked tirelessly to evolve from our roots as a traditional family haulage company into a modern, technology-driven logistics provider, and it’s incredibly rewarding to be recognised at this level. “We are committed to evolving to meet the changing demands of the logistics sector, embracing pallet network distribution and digital transformation to enhance efficiency, visibility, and customer service.”

Under the leadership of group chief executive Kathy Jones and finance director Suzannah Kavanagh, the company has maintained a strong focus on sustainable growth, investment in technology and operational resilience.