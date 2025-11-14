National Accolade for Hergest Croft Gardens and Maples Tearoom

A visitor attraction and tearoom on the Herefordshire border with Powys has been awarded a 2025 VisitEngland Quality Food and Drink Accolade.

Hergest Croft Gardens and Maples Tearoom in Kington was commended for exceptional food, service and visitor experience, described by the assessor as “truly deserving of recognition”.

Hergest Croft Gardens is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation representing more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion, Southern Eryri (Snowdonia) and the Welsh Marches.

Presented annually to participants in the VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme, the accolade is based on a combination of factors, including an annual assessment, assessor observations, direct visitor feedback and online reviews.

VisitEngland director Andrew Stokes said:

“These accolades put England’s outstanding attractions in the spotlight as they recognise the amazing visitor experiences available across the country. “They acknowledge the people who give the warmest welcomes, provide the most mouth-watering food and tell the stories that delight visitors, making them jewels of our tourism offer.”

Mell Lloyd, franchisee for Maples Tearoom, which was also recognised in this year’s Visit Wales Food and Drink Accolades, was “absolutely thrilled” to complete the double by receiving the prestigious VisitEngland award.

“The hospitality industry is facing huge challenges at present and therefore this accolade is a real ray of sunshine for us, “ she said. “We have a wonderful team at Maples and this award is a true reflection of their hard work and dedication in serving the very best local produce and providing genuine service with a smile.”

Austyn Hallworth, Hergest Croft Gardens’ head of marketing and PR, said:

“This national accolade from VisitEngland is a real testament to the dedication of our team and the warm welcome that visitors experience throughout the gardens and tearoom. “Last year, we were awarded ‘Hidden Gem’ status by VisitEngland and so to win yet another prestigious accolade is exceptional. We take great pride in offering outstanding food and hospitality within such a beautiful, historic setting.”

Owned by five generations of the Banks family, Hergest Croft Gardens span more than 70 acres and feature more than 5,000 rare and unusual trees, plants and shrubs, including 130 champion trees.