NAT Group Launches Cardiff’s First Demand Response Transport Scheme

Cardiff is set to trial its very first Demand Response Transport (DRT) scheme where passengers can remotely book bus journeys, and schedules are altered according to demand.

fflecsi G1 is the brand-new DRT service to be operated by Wales’ leading transport provider NAT Group in partnership with Cardiff Council and Transport for Wales. Covering NAT Group’s existing G1 route, which runs from Gabalfa to Gwaelod y Garth via Whitchurch, passengers will be able to request collection from stops along the route at their preferred time by pre-booking on the app or calling the customer call centre.

The three-month trial, which follows the successful introduction of the fflecsi scheme in Newport and other parts of Wales, will commence on Monday June, 29, and replace the former scheduled bus service.

Speaking about the new demand responsive scheme, NAT Group Managing Director Adam Keen, said:

“It’s been a month of innovation and development for NAT Group following the launch of our new TrawsHafren route linking South Wales and Bristol, and now this. “With current restrictions in place limiting passenger numbers, public transport companies are having to continually adapt their offering and NAT Group is going above and beyond to improve our service and create new provisions for both our existing and potential passengers. “This is the first ever DRT trial in Cardiff and pleasingly, NAT Group is at the forefront of innovation. We are committed to finding new ways of travelling for those who live and work in South Wales.”

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO, said:

“fflecsi is a very exciting trial for us as we continue to transform public transport in Wales. The ongoing covid-19 pandemic has had a direct impact on public transport and as we move forward, the safety of our colleagues and customers continues to be our top priority. “This new pilot scheme offers the opportunity to look at a new way of operating public transport and in these current circumstances it will allow bus companies to move people while maintaining a social distance. “I’m delighted that fflecsi has been positively received in Newport, and I’d like to thank everyone involved for their hard work in achieving this. I look forward to finding out what we can learn from the next stage of the pilot scheme in north Cardiff and how we can potentially apply this in other areas in the future.”

The G1 route will be fulfilled by a specially branded vehicle using the logos for fflecsi and Adventure Travel – the new name for NAT Group. NAT Group operates bus services in South Wales, with depots in Cardiff, Swansea and Taffs Well and owns 150 vehicles. For further information, visit www.natgroup.co.uk.