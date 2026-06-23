Nantclwyd to Welcome Historic Houses Judges for National Garden Award Visit

Nantclwyd y Dre in Ruthin is preparing to welcome judges from Historic Houses as part of the organisation’s annual Judge’s Choice Awards, recognising exceptional historic gardens across the UK.

The Judge’s Choice Awards celebrate excellence among member properties within Historic Houses, highlighting outstanding conservation, presentation, and visitor experience at some of the country’s most treasured historic sites.

The visit will see judges tour the historic Grade II listed extensive gardens, including the Lord’s Garden which once served as kitchen garden for nearby Ruthin Castle, feature elements such as a heritage fruit tree orchard, a wildflower meadow, a nuttery, vegetable beds, a glasshouse, herbaceous borders, a wooden pavilion, and incredible views of the nearby Clwydian mountain range from the Summerhouse’s viewing platform.

Kate Thomson, Site Manager at Nantclwyd y Dre, said:

“Nantclwyd y Dre is a unique piece of Welsh history, offering visitors the opportunity to explore over 500 years of history under one roof, and we are excited to be welcoming the Historic Houses judges to the house. The gardens are a very special part of the site’s history, and the team works exceptionally hard year-round to nurture both the nature and history that visitors can discover”.

Nantclwyd y Dre’s gardens, continue to attract visitors from across North Wales and beyond, offering a unique glimpse into centuries of horticultural and social history. The house and gardens are open to visitors Thursday – Saturday, 10.30am – 4.30pm (last entry 3.30pm), until the end of September. Garden only tickets, and a Garden Pass, which offers unlimited access to the gardens during normal opening, are available.