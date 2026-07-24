Nando’s Opens at Swansea’s M Parc Fforestfach

Nando's has opened at M Parc Fforestfach, Swansea, marking the sixth new letting at the park in under 12 months.
Nando's has taken Unit 3, a 3,945 sq. ft unit, on a 15-year lease. The opening follows a fit-out period and completes a repositioning of the park's food and beverage offer that began with the signing of Wingers earlier this year.
The two lettings sit alongside a broader run of occupier transactions at the scheme, including Jollyes, Zuno Play, Anytime Fitness and TanTastic. Together, they span food and beverage, health and fitness, pet retail and children's entertainment, a mix designed to extend dwell time, distribute footfall across visit types, and reduce the income concentration risk that comes with a narrower occupier base.
Adam Martin, Director and Head of the Bristol Office at LCP UK, part of M Core, said:
“Nando's opening is another strong step forward for Fforestfach. It's a brand with genuine pulling power, and its arrival alongside the other new occupiers over the past year shows the shift we've made in this park's profile. Six lettings in under 12 months reflects a deliberate strategy, and the results are visible on site.”