Nando’s Opens at Swansea’s M Parc Fforestfach

Nando's has opened at M Parc Fforestfach, Swansea, marking the sixth new letting at the park in under 12 months.

Nando's has taken Unit 3, a 3,945 sq. ft unit, on a 15-year lease. The opening follows a fit-out period and completes a repositioning of the park's food and beverage offer that began with the signing of Wingers earlier this year.

The two lettings sit alongside a broader run of occupier transactions at the scheme, including Jollyes, Zuno Play, Anytime Fitness and TanTastic. Together, they span food and beverage, health and fitness, pet retail and children's entertainment, a mix designed to extend dwell time, distribute footfall across visit types, and reduce the income concentration risk that comes with a narrower occupier base.

Adam Martin, Director and Head of the Bristol Office at LCP UK, part of M Core, said: