Myra Tabor Joins Hydro Industries as Non-Executive Director

Hydro Industries have announced that corporate investment specialist, Myra Tabor, has agreed to join their board as a non-executive Director at a time of unprecedented expansion for the water technology firm.

The private equity chief has spent four decades advising companies across the globe and will provide invaluable support for Hydro to secure the next steps in its growth and development.

A graduate of the London Business School (MBA), Myra worked for The World Bank in Africa, and headed up the Special Investments Group at the Royal Bank of Scotland before founding Cognis Capital in 2003. She remains its CEO.

Myra has a formidable track record of investing in tech startups and unlocking the longer term potential of more mature firms.

Hydro Industries is a world class water technology company, based in the U.K. but operating across many continents.

It cleans up industrial wastewater, protects the planet and provides safe drinking water for some of the most disadvantaged people on earth.

It offers bespoke solutions which enable companies to meet strict and ever more demanding environmental standards, salvage valuable materials, save money and push the boundaries of science and innovation.

Hydro’s scientists and engineers are based in Llangennech, near Swansea, but the firm now has a corporate office in London, and regional offices in Cairo and Riyadh.

Wayne Preece, CEO of Hydro Industries said:

“Myra Tabor is a force of nature with an awesome track record of success and we are all delighted that her experience, energy and insights will now help Hydro to ensure our clients can meet their environmental commitments around the world whilst creating jobs and opportunities at home”.

Myra Tabor said:

“Hydro’s ability to harness technology to provide safe drinking water and help clean up the environment is revolutionary and its recent growth in parts of the world where water is often the most precious commodity is beyond impressive. I look forward to helping a formidable team to achieve its ambitious and noble aims”.

Myra will attend her first board meeting in the new year but is already providing valuable advice and support to the senior leadership team.