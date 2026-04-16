My Thanks To a Leader Who Has Helped Shape Welsh Tech

Avril Lewis MBE – one of Wales' most prominent and vocal Welsh tech advocates – has stepped down from her role as Managing Director of Technology Connected, an organisation she founded 17 years ago.

In October, the Welsh Government announced the dissolution of Industry Wales, a body tasked with advising the government on economic policy across sectors. Industry Wales ran sector forums – including Technology Connected, Aerospace Wales, the Welsh Automotive Forum, and Net Zero Industry Wales. As a result, Technology Connected ceased operations on March 31st.

As Chair of FinTech Wales, and having worked closely with Avril in recent years, I want to acknowledge her extraordinary achievements and unwavering determination in building a powerful force for good in Wales.

Technology Connected, formerly ESTnet, played a pivotal role in raising the profile of Welsh tech and manufacturing, both nationally and globally, for 25 years. Their mission was to connect, champion, and promote Welsh tech companies, and Avril and her team more than achieved that.

One of Technology Connected’s flagship events was Wales Tech Week – a celebration of technology and innovation in Wales. It’s easy to overlook and underestimate how impactful Wales Tech Week was. Spanning high-value manufacturing to blockchain and AI, it became a global showcase for Welsh innovation. In 2025 alone, it drew more than 4,000 attendees from 50 countries – a remarkable feat. And alongside it, the Wales Technology Awards stood out as a key calendar event, celebrating tech excellence.

When I was appointed as FinTech Wales’ first CEO in 2020, Avril was one of the first to reach out. I’m deeply grateful for her welcome and the collaborative spirit between our organisations. She saw FinTech Wales not as a rival, but as a partner, united for the benefit of our members and Wales and that’s how our relationship continued.

Avril also stood out as a woman in a male-dominated industry – first in the semiconductor sector and later at ESTnet and Technology Connected. Armed with her technical background and trademark tenacity, she carved out a space for herself and championed gender parity.

As she concluded her farewell on LinkedIn, droves of the Welsh tech community paused to thank Avril for her dedication, hard work, and the partnerships she nurtured.

I, like many, will be watching eagerly for her next move – knowing Avril, her future will be just as impactful.

By writing this, I simply want to say thank you. Avril, your vision, spirit, and drive have left a lasting legacy. Wales’ tech future is brighter because of you.