Music Fans Invited to Shape the Future of Live Music in the UK

The first-ever Music Fans' Voice survey has launched, giving gig-goers a direct say in shaping the future of live music in the UK.

The survey gives audiences a chance to have their say in the future of live music and be heard on subjects ranging from dynamic ticketing to how they decide which shows to go to.

The Music Fans' Voice survey was commissioned by Cardiff Council, Greater Manchester Combined Authority, The Mayor of London, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, West Midlands Combined Authority, Tees Valley Combined Authority, Belfast City Council and Glasgow Music City.

The survey builds on a recommendation from the UK Parliament's Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee for a Fan Led Review of live and electronic music, as happened in Football.

This is a chance for music fans to highlight which areas matter most to them. Findings will give fans a data driven seat at the table, helping to inform decision making in Government, the music industry and city regions around the UK on how to support all areas of live music, improve the audience experience and protect our live music spaces.

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said: