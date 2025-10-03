Music and Arts Fortnight Brings Live Events to Cardiff Arcades

Cardiff’s historic arcades are set to showcase the capital’s creative spirit with a special Music & Arts Fortnight.

The event, which runs until October 17, follows the success of the first two chapters of this year’s City of Arcades campaign. Foodie Fortnight celebrated Cardiff’s diverse food scene with a Foodie Night Market launch event in Cardiff Market, and Discovery Fortnight shone a light on the city’s hidden gems and independents.

Running across Cardiff’s arcades and city centre, Music & Arts Fortnight will highlight the capital’s role as a creative hub, with exhibitions, performances, and live events coinciding with the Cardiff Music City Festival.

The fortnight will include:

Cardiff Music City Festival (3–18 October)

Music & Arts Fortnight will run alongside the festival, which features headline events including:

An Evening with CVC (3 Oct, Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama)

Black Welsh Music Awards (4 Oct, RWCMD) – spotlighting Black music excellence

Welsh Festival Summit (16 Oct) – a one-day conference for the festival sector

Sŵn Festival (16–18 Oct) – multi-venue live music across the city

Cardiff Night Market Returns (16–18 October)

Cardiff Market will host late-night shopping, street food, and live music. Running until 10pm each night, these three evenings will showcase Cardiff’s indie Street food scene whilst the buzz of Sŵn Festival takes over the city centre.

Overseas Apparel Jazz Night (11 October, Royal Arcade)

Independent fashion and lifestyle brand Overseas Apparel will host a special jazz night in collaboration with Plant and Pot, featuring a live plant installation, food, drinks, DJs, and a new collection launch. The monthly events have built a loyal following of 70–100 people and offer a space for Cardiff’s creative community to connect in the oldest arcade in the city.

Live Music Venues & Hidden Gems

Throughout the fortnight, visitors can enjoy live jazz at Gin & Juice (Fridays, Castle Arcade) and Maison de Boeuf (Thursdays, Castle Arcade), alongside live music every night at Brewhouse, The Live Lounge, and Cardiff’s newly opened Piano Works.

Music & Arts Fortnight is the third themed chapter in the 70-day City of Arcades 2025 campaign, which celebrates 70 years of Cardiff as Wales’s capital city. Delivered by FOR Cardiff, the Business Improvement District (BID) for the city centre and now in its eighth year, City of Arcades spotlights the mix of independent and national businesses across Cardiff’s Victorian and Edwardian arcades and St David’s Dewi Sant.

Still to come are History Fortnight (17 Oct – 1 Nov) and Health & Beauty Fortnight (1–14 Nov).