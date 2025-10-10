Mural Created by Students Celebrates Aber Valley’s History

A mural celebrating the Aber Valley has been created by pupils and a Caerphilly artist.

Children from Ysgol Ifor Bach in Abertridwr, Caerphilly, have worked with Ystrad Mynach illustrator Chris Morgan on the mural which is based on the history of the area and the evolution of housing.

The artwork celebrates Abertridwr’s history, its community and pupils’ connection to the area.

Not-for-profit housing organisation United Welsh is working in partnership with Caerphilly County Borough Council and the Welsh Government to create a new community of 152 homes on the former Windsor Colliery site. The development will include houses and apartments for social rent, affordable rent and sale on the site next to the Welsh-medium primary school.

Chris said:

“With much of my portfolio being influenced by Welsh history and folklore, I felt this project would be an exciting opportunity to learn more about the local area and share their story through illustration. “The staff and children at Ysgol Ifor Bach were incredible. We held some workshops where they each produced an illustration to be included in the mural, inspired by what they had learned throughout the course of their project. “Being a children's illustrator, it was so rewarding to work alongside the younger people who read my books and pass on some of my knowledge to the next generation of creatives.”

The mural includes a tree representing the strength and growth of the community, with each leaf designed by a student representing what cynefin means to them.

Cynefin is a Welsh word that describes the feeling of being at home in a place.

The mural is located next to the entrance of the school for children and parents to enjoy.

Ms Dian Morris, Acting Headteacher at Ysgol Ifor Bach, said:

“Our pupils thoroughly enjoyed working with Chris and United Welsh to create a mural celebrating the rich heritage of the Aber Valley. “They produced some stunning illustrations which are now included in our beautiful mural located next to the entrance of the school. “As well as being enjoyed by parents and children, we hope the mural will also provide a warm welcome to the community and inspire them to find out more about the history of the area.”