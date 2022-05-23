Multigenerational Family Business from Wrexham Wins Big at FSB Awards 2022

A multigenerational family business from Wrexham who gave all their staff a £1,000 Covid bonus has been named the UK’s Family Business of the Year at the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2022 in Glasgow.

The impressive Platts Agriculture Ltd flew the flag for Wales at the final awards ceremony, after winning both the Environmental and Sustainability Business of the Year, and Family Business of the Year, at the Wales heats.

Established in 1973 by then-farmers Robert and Christine Platt, the business is now a market leader, manufacturing and delivering specialist dairy cattle bedding Nationwide, and employs 60 staff across 3 sites in Wrexham.

Next year the company, based on Llay Industrial Estate, will be celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Run by their daughter Caroline Platt, Managing Director, they divert thousands of tonnes from landfill annually, transforming this into finished products, to promote increased milk production and cattle welfare.

Recently, third generation and grandson of Robert and Christine, Chris Whittaker joined as a director, catalysing business development, and bringing new entrepreneurial energy.

Caroline Platt, Managing Director and daughter of founders Robert and Christine Platt said

“We are absolutely thrilled to be receiving the award for ‘Family Business of the Year’ at the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2022 UK Final today. Not only are we a multigenerational family run business, but we are blessed to have a fantastic workforce that feel like family too. Recently, we shared our appreciation by giving all our staff a £1,000 Covid bonus, to thank them after they went above and beyond the call of duty when things got tough because of the pandemic. We are immensely proud of all that we have achieved, so to receive this recognition is the cherry on top.”

Ben Francis, Chair of the Wales Policy Board said