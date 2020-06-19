Multi-million Redevelopment Proposals Unveiled for Caldicot Leisure Centre

Proposed plans for the multi-million pound redevelopment of Caldicot Leisure Centre have been unveiled by MonLife, Monmouthshire County Council’s provider of leisure, tourism and cultural services.

MonLife has revealed its plans on a dedicated website – www.monlifeleisuredevelopment.co.uk – which also encourages residents to participate in consultation for the proposed development.

The proposal follows the successful completion of the project at Monmouth Leisure Centre, completed in 2019. It also reinforces the commitment by MonLife to invest in initiatives which will benefit the health and wellbeing of the community, not only now but also for future generations.

The proposed new facilities will include a children’s adventure play area, extended fitness suite, a power-assisted exercise studio, a spin studio, fitness changing rooms, a studio/community room, a changing village for the pool and outdoor changing facilities. In addition, plans are in the pipeline for a café, new reception area, viewing for the pool, new skatepark, additional parking spaces and refurbishment for the swimming pool.

Councillor Richard John, cabinet member with responsibility for MonLife said:

“Monmouthshire’s elected members are committed to investing in and developing leisure facilities across our county to support the health and wellbeing of our citizens. The continued investment in leisure facilities will have a significant impact on wellbeing, not only now, but also for our future generations.”

Residents will be invited to voice their opinions on the scheme by completing an online survey and signing up for regular updates by visiting: www.monlifeleisuredevelopment.co.uk. They will subsequently be entered into a prize draw for a chance of winning a MonActive annual membership worth £335 or a Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker. Two winners will be drawn on Monday 3rd August 2020 and contacted via email.