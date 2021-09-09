Multi-Million Pound Life Science Project Set for Approval

Major plans for a new £132m life science, well-being and sports campuses project in Swansea that’s expected create over 1,000 jobs are gathering pace.

The project is one of nine forming part of the £1.3bn Swansea Bay City Deal investment across the Swansea Bay City Region.

Estimated to be worth more than £150m to the regional economy, the two-site, phased project includes

The creation of a 700 square metre Institute of Life Science space at the Morriston Hospital site, which will include commercial and academic collaboration alongside clinical research and development

Planning for a new access road from the M4 to a 55-acre site adjacent to the current hospital site

The creation of a 2,000 square metre research and innovation space at the Sketty Lane sports park to support the development, testing and evaluation of medical, health, well-being and sport technologies, as well as commercial collaborations

The project is being led by Swansea University, in partnership with Swansea Council, Swansea Bay University Health Board, Hywel Dda University Health Board, the ARCH Partnership (A Regional Collaboration for Health) and key private sector partners.

Once approved at Swansea Council’s Cabinet, the project will then be considered at the City Deal’s Joint Committee before submission to the UK Government and Welsh Government for final sign-off.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“The submission of this exciting project for approval is yet more progress for the Swansea Bay City Deal, with seven of its nine major projects having already been approved.

“Led by Swansea University, this project will build on regional expertise in life science and clinical innovation, with the Sketty Lane plans focusing on sport and well-being, including the prevention of ill-health and rehabilitation provision.

“This will create over 1,000 well-paid jobs and further boost the economy of the city and region, while also helping attract significant additional investment.”

Professor Paul Boyle, Vice Chancellor of Swansea University, said:

“Swansea University is delighted that plans for this major regional initiative, in collaboration with Swansea Council, our local health boards and key private sector partners, continue to progress.

“Harnessing the thriving health and life science ecosystem in the Swansea Bay City Region, the proposals include the establishment of an international centre for innovation in healthcare and medicine, generating positive impact for population health and supporting the development of an innovative Sports Tech industry here in Wales.

“This project exemplifies Swansea University’s regional ambitions for sport, championing well-being and preventative health, and supporting public participation in sport across the lifespan.”

Sian Harrop-Griffiths, Swansea Bay University Health Board Director of Strategy, said:

“This partnership with the university will enable us to build on our existing research capability and excellence, and provide strong links to improving patient care. It will also help us to strengthen Morriston Hospital’s role as the regional specialist centre for South West Wales, and improve our ability to recruit and retain high-quality staff.”

Funded by the UK Government, the Welsh Government, the public sector and the private sector, the City Deal is being led by Carmarthenshire Council, Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire Council and Swansea Council, in partnership with Swansea University, the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Swansea Bay University Health Board and Hywel Dda University Health Board.