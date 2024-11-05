Multi-million Pound Grant Funding Sought for Pembrokeshire Transport Projects

Pembrokeshire County Council is seeking £10.3 million grant funding from Welsh Government for a range of transport improvement and active travel projects.

The projects will benefit local communities all over the county, said Cllr Paul Miller, Deputy Leader.

Cllr Miller added:

“By approving the need for these bids to be submitted we are demonstrating our commitment to improving communities for all residents, across Pembrokeshire.”

Among the Local Transport Fund grants bids being made are Public Transport Interchange Improvements at Milford Haven and Pembroke Dock.

A detailed scheme update on the Milford Haven scheme was provided to the council’s Cabinet last month. Subject to confirmation of further funding contributions from Welsh Government, work could start to begin on site next year and be completed in 2026.

This project is a key enabler for improving rail connectivity for Milford Haven and Pembrokeshire as a whole, the council said.

It also supports the work being done with Welsh and UK Governments as well as Great Western Railways to secure the return of direct, high speed, intercity services to the town.

The scheme involves improvement works to the existing Milford Haven train station to create a new public transport interchange by relocating the existing rail platform and providing a dedicated bus interchange between the station and retail area, along with a taxi rank, formalised car park, public realm spaces and improved Active Travel links.

The Pembroke Dock Interchange scheme is for a new public transport and active link from Pembroke Dock Retail Park, and subject to grant award, work would concentrate on design of connectivity into the interchange from London Road, and the installation of traffic signals.

The Active Travel Fund is an opportunity to seek funding for the completion of schemes in Saundersfoot, at Stammers Road and Francis Road.

The Resilient Roads Fund bid will cover a bid for the Newgale Coastal Adaptation and A487 Diversion.

There has been extensive engagement and consultation on this scheme, and the solution recommended is based on significant data and evidence which is contained in the project website library, the council said. There remains some discussion over the scheme proposal from some members of the community, said the council, which added that it was committed to listening to all views, and explaining its stance on adaptation to the challenges presented by climate change at this location.

Preparation of a Planning Application, including the statutory Pre-Application Consultation, is due later this financial year, which will again allow open and transparent scrutiny of proposals.

The council’s proposals are about adaptation to tackle the scale of the problem of climate change.

Meanwhile, the county’s provision of electric charging points is seeking a boost with an application for grant to further expand the network and related infrastructure.

Cllr Rhys Sinnett, Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services added: