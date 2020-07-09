MSO Cymru Formed to Plan Safe Return for Mass Participation Sporting Events

Four of Wales’ leading mass participation sporting event organisations have joined forces for the first time to help chart a safe return for many of the nation’s favourite races.

Run4Wales, organisers of the Cardiff Half Marathon, Activity Wales Events, who run the global Long Course Weekend series, Always Aim High who organise the Cardiff Triathlon and Frontrunner Events who organise the Swansea Half Marathon have come together to find joint solutions to the problems presented by COVID-19.

Between them, the four founder members of MSO Cymru promote the nation’s leading events in swimming, running, cycling, duathlon, triathlon, swimrun and walking, offering sporting opportunities for more than 100,000 participants across the country.

Now MSO Cymru is looking to work with the Welsh Government’s ‘Event Wales’ team and Local Authorities to find solutions for a safe return for mass participation events that not only create millions of pounds for the Welsh economy, but also provide the Welsh charity sector with a similar annual return.

Matt Newman, CEO at Run4Wales says