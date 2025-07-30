M&S Celebrates ‘Exceptional’ Farmers and Growers at the Royal Welsh Show 2025

M&S has honoured “outstanding” farmers and growers from across the UK at this year’s M&S Select Farm Awards, presented at the Royal Welsh Show.

The annual awards celebrate the very best of British agriculture, recognising excellence in innovation, sustainability, animal welfare and emerging talent.

The retailer said that this year’s Royal Welsh Show winners reflect the diversity and dedication of the M&S supply base, spanning fresh produce, beef, lamb, poultry, and dairy farms.

Produce Excellence Award: Andrew Green – Herefordshire

Andrew Green, a third-generation grower from Herefordshire, has been awarded the Produce Excellence Award for his pioneering work with Flamingo Produce to extend the British Tenderstem Broccoli season. By using careful land selection and smart growing techniques, Andrew delivers the UK’s earliest Tenderstem Broccoli three to four weeks ahead of the usual season, and extends availability right through to November, reducing imports and cutting food miles.

Andrew said:

“I’ve always believed the best crops come from knowing your land and trying new ideas. It’s great to see British Tenderstem Broccoli in M&S stores earlier and for longer.”

Environmental Champion Award: Richard Heady – Buckinghamshire

Richard Heady, from Buckinghamshire, has won the Environmental Champion Award for transforming his mixed beef and arable farm through regenerative practices. Supplying M&S through Dunbia, Richard has put soil health, biodiversity and carbon reduction at the heart of daily operations, from zero-till planting and diverse cover crops to wildflower margins and protecting watercourses.

Richard said:

“We’re proud of our beef, and we want to leave the farm better for the next generation too. It’s not about doing one big thing, it’s lots of small changes that add up, season after season.”

Emerging Talent Award: Robbie Goetz – Devon

At just 19, Robbie Goetz from Devon has been awarded the Emerging Talent Award for his work at Tollgate Farm, where he raises higher-welfare Oakham Gold chickens exclusively for M&S through Hook2Sisters. After leaving school at 15, Robbie’s practical skills and dedication have seen him progress to Trainee Assistant Farm Manager, helping lead a small team caring for over 210,000 RSPCA Assured birds.

Robbie said:

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do when I left school, but I found something I care about. I love working at the farm, learning new things and seeing what we can achieve together.”

Innovation Award: Don Ford – North Somerset

Don Ford, from North Somerset, has scooped the Innovation Award for pioneering lower-carbon, free-range chicken production. His family-run farm supplies M&S through Capestone and has invested in renewable energy, with biomass boilers and solar power, while planting 11,000 hardwood trees and a cider apple orchard for natural bird cover and richer biodiversity. Poultry litter is reused by local farms, creating a closed-loop system and the farm now has the lowest net emissions in Capestone’s supply chain.

Don said:

“We’ve always believed a good farm should put back more than it takes out. The trees, the renewables, the way the birds roam, it’s all part of showing that proper free-range farming can tread lightly on the planet and still deliver exceptional-quality food.”

Royal Countryside Fund Family Farm Award: The Roderick Family – Brecon, Wales

The Roderick Family, from Brecon, have received the Royal Countryside Fund Family Farm Award for their commitment to animal welfare, sustainability and succession at Newton Farm. Richard Roderick and his family run two sheep flocks and a 100-head Stabiliser suckler herd supplying beef and lamb to M&S through Dunbia. The farm stands out for its calm, well-handled livestock, thoughtful breeding and careful succession planning, with Richard’s son Tudor now fully involved in flock management.

Richard said:

“For us, it’s simple, if you look after your animals and your land properly, they look after you in return. We’re proud to keep that approach alive as a family and it means a lot to have it recognised by M&S and the Royal Countryside Fund.”

Welfare Excellence Award: Max Frampton & Toby Wonnacott – Dorset

A dedicated Dorset dairy team led by owner Max Frampton and herd manager Toby Wonnacott has won the Welfare Excellence Award for delivering some of the highest cow health and comfort standards in the UK. The herd produces 14,000 litres per cow annually, while keeping mastitis rates at just 2%, compared to a 24% national average, thanks to excellent cubicle design, feed access and healthy youngstock, all cared for by a small, dedicated team.

Max said:

“For us, good welfare is just about doing the right thing every day. The cows always come first, this award means a lot to the whole team.”

Steve McLean, Head of Agriculture and Fisheries at M&S, said:

“From emerging talent to seasoned innovators, our winners prove that when you care for animals, people and the planet, you can deliver the best food for our customers and a thriving countryside for everyone.”

The M&S Select Farm Awards are presented annually at key agricultural shows and honour the network of M&S Select Farmers across the UK.