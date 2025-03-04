M&S Celebrates 130 Years in Wales

Marks & Spencer (M&S) is celebrating its 130th anniversary of trading in Wales this month.

M&S’ journey in Wales began with a Penny Bazaar stall in Cardiff in March 1895 and then further stalls in Swansea (1902) and Newport (1908), followed by the transformation into larger department stores in prime high street locations, including Cardiff and Swansea in 1932, and Rhyl, Wrexham, and Llandudno in 1936.

Today M&S has 22 owned stores across Wales including 12 full line and nine M&S Food stores. There are also 26 M&S franchise stores across Wales.

Recent store renewals in Cardiff, Culverhouse Cross, and Llandudno in 2022 demonstrate M&S’s continued investment in Wales and its commitment to providing customers with a modern and enjoyable shopping experience, the firm said.

M&S employs more than 2,500 employees across Wales. In 1993, Cardiff staff helped pilot a scheme to incorporate Welsh into everyday work, leading to participation in the UK Government’s ‘Welsh into the workplace’ campaign. This initiative encouraged activities such as staff conducting till transactions in Welsh.

Its stores in Wales are led by Allison Jenkins, Regional Manager in South Wales and David Hughes, Regional Manager in North Wales, who are both proud Welsh natives.

Allison Jenkins, Regional Manager for M&S in South Wales, said:

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 130 years in Wales. This milestone is a testament to the loyalty of our local customers and the dedication of our colleagues. Our teams look forward to continuing to offer great quality and trusted value to our customers in Wales for many years to come, whilst supporting our Welsh suppliers.”

As M&S approached this milestone, the company celebrated its Welsh producers and suppliers during Welsh Food Fortnight in 2024. This included showcasing its Collection sourdough loaves and baguettes, made to an exclusive recipe at the award-winning Village Bakery in North Wales which is run by third-generation bakers Robin and Christen Jones.

David Hughes, Regional Manager for M&S in North Wales, said: