MS Backs Historic Attraction Campaign to Become Top 10 North Wales Destination

A member of the Senedd has backed a historic attraction’s bid to become one of the top 10 destinations in North Wales.

Greenfield Valley is aiming to attract more than 100,000 people a year to its green spaces, buildings, activities and events.

On a visit to the 70-acre site, near Holywell, Hannah Blythyn, Member of the Senedd for Delyn, showed her support for the heritage park, having visited herself many times over the years.

“It was good to spend time with Trust members, to not only hear more about the fantastic plans for the local attraction but to also see first-hand the transformative change they could bring to the area, in a way that both supports the local community and promotes this destination on our doorstep,” said Hannah. “We have a proud heritage, and I look forward to doing all I can to advocate on the ambition for the attraction.”

The Trust has a vision to capitalise upon 2,000 years of history and sensitively and sustainably transform areas around the Valley’s picturesque lakes, streams, parks, tearoom, ancient monuments, museum and woodland walks.

With new trustees joining in past months – they are still looking to recruit Board members, notably with experience in heritage, law and conservation – the location will be redeveloped and rebranded as part of 10-year strategy.

Chair Ian Brebner said:

“It was a pleasure to welcome Hannah and share more on our plans and hopes for the future of the Valley. “I’m sure she will be a major advocate as we move forward, initially in identifying funding opportunities and key priorities which meet our objectives and overall vision. “The plans and designs we have commissioned are incredible and will have a positive impact on not only the Valley but our community, tourism, the environment and education in this part of North Wales. “We are thankful for her support and look forward to working together for the benefit of Greenfield Valley in the months and years ahead.”

Among the Trust’s myriad targets are to ensure all the site’s scheduled monuments will be accessible to the public; for the museum to be accredited with the objects and artefacts in its collection displayed and cared for appropriately; to maintain all the green spaces in the Valley and to host more than 200 experiences each year.

For more information and to become a trustee visit the website Greenfield Valley Trustees – Greenfield Valley.