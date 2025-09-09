Mrs Buckét Wins its First Newport School Contract

Mrs Buckét, the award-winning commercial cleaning company, has won its first contract to clean a Newport school.

It has been awarded a three-year contract to work with Bassaleg School, a comprehensive secondary school, from the start of this term.

This is the 21st school contract that the Swansea-based business has won as it already cleans schools in Cardiff, Bridgend, Maesteg, the Vale of Glamorgan and Swansea. It is also on the Rhondda Cynon Taff educational framework, meaning that RCT schools can choose to outsource their cleaning to Mrs Buckét.

A team of 13 cleaning staff have been TUPE’d (Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment)) from their previous employers to work for Mrs Buckét and they will also be recruiting two more to work at the Forge Lane high school.

Rachael Flanagan, Mrs Buckét’s CEO and founder, said:

“We are so proud to be working with the staff at Bassaleg School on creating the best possible environment for its students. “Bassaleg has a great reputation for educational excellence, and so we are pleased that its headteacher, Victoria Lambe, could envision how Mrs Buckét would complement the high standards the school already has with our exacting cleaning standards.”

Victoria Lambe, headteacher at Bassaleg School, added: